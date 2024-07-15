Father Allegedly Kills Four-Year-Old Daughter in Assam's Pengeri

In a tragic incident that has rocked Duarmara village at Bebejia under the Pengeri police station in Tinsukia district, a father allegedly attacked and killed his four-year-old daughter with a sharp weapon. The accused, identified as Vikram Munda, reportedly engaged in a domestic dispute with his wife earlier that morning, during which he fatally assaulted his own child.
According to reports, the child attempted to flee from her father's grasp in a desperate bid to save her life, but Vikram Munda relentlessly pursued and inflicted fatal wounds upon her. The young girl succumbed to her injuries on the spot. Shockingly, the father then reportedly packed the deceased child's body and abandoned it on a roadside.
Upon receiving information about the heinous crime, Pengeri police swiftly responded to the scene and apprehended Vikram Munda. The local police officials, accompanied by senior personnel, recovered the child's body and initiated procedures for postmortem examination.
This tragic incident marks the third such horrific occurrence in the Pengeri area within the past three months, where children, including an infant, lost their lives due to attacks by their fathers using sharp weapons.
Local residents, deeply disturbed by the incident, have called for stringent punishment for Vikram Munda, expressing outrage and demanding justice for the innocent victim.