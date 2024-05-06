Father Dies At Daughter's Hands In Assam's Doomdooma, Probe Launched

A shocking murder has come to the fore from Assam's Doomdooma where a daughter was on Monday accused of killing her own father.
The incident was reported from Tengabari line of the Khowang Tea Estate which comes under Doomdooma town in Assam's Tinsukia district.
According to reports, the incident was a result of violent outbursts between the father and the daughter allegedly due to some internal family dispute.
However, the scene soon turned tense after the daughter reportedly picked up a log and struck her father in the head, resulting in his death.
The deceased individual was identified as one Sajen. Local police reached the scene soon after receiving information, however, were unable to apprehend the accused.
An investigation was launched into the matter and the police are trying to track down the accused. More details are awaited.