Arunachal Pradesh

3 Involved in Funding ULFA-I Held in Arunachal Pradesh

According to preliminary information, the three linkmen were involved in discretely funding the proscribed insurgent outfit.
3 Involved in Funding ULFA-I Held in Arunachal Pradesh
3 Involved in Funding ULFA-I Held in Arunachal Pradesh
Pratidin Time

The Assam Rifles on Saturday reportedly apprehended three individuals believed to be United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) linkmen.

According to preliminary information, the three linkmen were involved in discretely funding the proscribed insurgent outfit.

The Assam Rifles reportedly nabbed the individuals from Kanubari in Arunachal Pradesh and handed them over to the Sonari Police.

The linkmen under police custody have been identified as Sanjay Dey, his son Sujit Dey, residents of Sonari's Teokghat Aideobari Bagisa Gaon; and Tajabang Konyak from Nagaland's Nokjaan Basti.

The police are further interrogating the apprehended individuals.

3 Involved in Funding ULFA-I Held in Arunachal Pradesh
Assam Rifles Nabs Golaghat Youth In Nagaland On Way To Join ULFA
Assam Rifles
ULFA-I

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
arunachal-pradesh>>north-east/arunachal-pradesh/3-involved-in-funding-ulfa-i-held-in-arunachal-pradesh
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com