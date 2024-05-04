3 Involved in Funding ULFA-I Held in Arunachal Pradesh

The Assam Rifles on Saturday reportedly apprehended three individuals believed to be United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) linkmen.
According to preliminary information, the three linkmen were involved in discretely funding the proscribed insurgent outfit.
The Assam Rifles reportedly nabbed the individuals from Kanubari in Arunachal Pradesh and handed them over to the Sonari Police.
The linkmen under police custody have been identified as Sanjay Dey, his son Sujit Dey, residents of Sonari's Teokghat Aideobari Bagisa Gaon; and Tajabang Konyak from Nagaland's Nokjaan Basti.
The police are further interrogating the apprehended individuals.