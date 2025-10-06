Four Children Rescued from Night Bus in Tinsukia in Shocking Trafficking Attempt

In a dramatic human trafficking incident, four children were rescued from a night bus in Tinsukia on Sunday night, raising concerns over child safety and trafficking networks in the region.

The minors were found aboard a night bus bearing registration number AR 11B 4458, which had reportedly come from Arunachal Pradesh. Acting swiftly, local residents, with support from the Doomdooma community group, intervened and helped secure the children’s safety.

Police investigations revealed that two young women from Diyun in the Changlang District of Arunachal Pradesh had allegedly planned to take the children to Itanagar. The revelation caused widespread alarm and created a tense situation in Makum town, where the incident unfolded.

Makum police promptly took the traffickers and the rescued children into custody.

The police are now probing the case further to uncover the network behind the trafficking attempt and ensure the minors’ protection.

