Home Ministry Awards Digboi Police Station “Best Police Station Certificate”

In a significant recognition of its performance, the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, has awarded the Best Police Station Certificate to Digboi Police Station in Tinsukia district, Assam.

Advertisment

The certificate was formally issued by the Union Home Ministry, New Delhi, acknowledging the exemplary service and efficiency of the police station in maintaining law and order.

As part of the recognition ceremony, the Officer-in-Charge of Digboi Police Station has been deputed to receive the award from the Director General of Police (DGP), Assam, at the Conference Hall of Assam Police Headquarters, Ulubari, Guwahati, on August 26, 2025 at 11 AM.

This accolade highlights the commitment of Digboi Police Station towards public service and effective policing, setting a benchmark for other police stations in the state.

Also Read: PM Modi Hoists Tricolour at Red Fort as India Marks 79th Independence Day