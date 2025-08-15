PM Modi Hoists Tricolour at Red Fort as India Marks 79th Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag at the Red Fort on Thursday, marking the country’s 79th Independence Day celebrations. He was assisted in the flag-hoisting ceremony by Flying Officer Rashika Sharma. Moments later, petals were showered from two Indian Air Force Mi-17 helicopters, one bearing the national flag and the other the 'Operation Sindoor' flag. The aircraft were piloted by Wing Commanders Vinay Poonia and Aditya Jaiswal.

Advertisment

On his arrival at the Red Fort, PM Modi was welcomed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, and the Chiefs of the Army, Navy, and Air Force. He also received a ceremonial guard of honour comprising 128 personnel from the National Flag Guard, Indian Air Force, Army, Navy, and Delhi Police, led by Wing Commander Arun Nagar.

"Wishing everyone a very happy Independence Day. May this day inspire us to keep working even harder to realise the dreams of our freedom fighters and build a Viksit Bharat. Jai Hind!" PM Modi wrote in a post on X.

Wishing everyone a very happy Independence Day. May this day inspire us to keep working even harder to realise the dreams of our freedom fighters and build a Viksit Bharat. Jai Hind! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2025

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat before proceeding to the Red Fort. This year’s Independence Day theme, “Naya Bharat”, reflects the government’s vision of building a “Viksit Bharat” by 2047.

The celebrations also saw the participation of 2,500 cadets from the Army, Navy, and Air Force, along with 'My Bharat' volunteers, who formed the Naya Bharat logo at Gyanpath opposite the Red Fort ramparts. In an effort to promote Jan Bhagidari (people’s participation), around 5,000 special invitees attended the event, including members of India’s Special Olympics 2025 contingent, international sports champions, Khelo India Para Games gold medalists, and top-performing farmers, sarpanches, entrepreneurs, students, and volunteers recognised under various government schemes.

For the first time, Independence Day evening celebrations across the country will feature band performances by the Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, NCC, and various paramilitary forces, celebrating patriotic spirit and commemorating the success of Operation Sindoor. Performances will be held at over 140 prominent locations nationwide.

PM Modi’s Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan has also seen widespread participation this year, with citizens across the country joining in Tiranga Yatras to mark the occasion.

Also Read: ICFAI Tripura Holds 650-Foot Tiranga Rally Ahead of Independence Day