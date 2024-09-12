Indian Army Apprehends NSCN(IM) Cadre in Assam’s Tinsukia

In a major success for security forces in Upper Assam, the Indian Army, in a joint operation with Assam Police, apprehended a cadre of the NSCN(IM) insurgent group in Inthem Ghat, Pengree, Tinsukia district, on September 12, 2024.
Acting on credible intelligence, the joint team launched a search operation in the early hours, leading to the capture of the insurgent. The forces recovered two pistols, three grenades, and ammunition, which were intended for subversive activities in the region.
The arrested cadre, along with the recovered arms, has been handed over to Assam Police for further investigation.