Indian Army Repairs Historic Catchment Structure in Assam’s Digboi

The soldiers of the Indian Army stationed at Digboi, Assam, have successfully plugged and repaired an old catchment structure near the IOCL refinery. This pre-independence era structure was originally built to prevent the waters of an artificial lake from encroaching on residential areas.
The urgent repair was initiated following a call from officials at the Digboi Refinery, after a portion of the structure was damaged due to increased water levels in the lake. The Army responded promptly to prevent water inundation in the lower reaches of Digboi, including Golai Block, Golai Gaon 2 & 3, and Nabjyoti Gaon. Their quick action averted a potential disaster, protecting the surrounding areas and saving lives.
This operation, carried out in collaboration with IOCL officials, underscores the Army's commitment to nation-building and public service.