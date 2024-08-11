Indian Army Repairs Historic Catchment Structure in Assam’s Digboi

The urgent repair was initiated following a call from officials at the Digboi Refinery, after a portion of the structure was damaged due to increased water levels in the lake. The Army responded promptly to prevent water inundation in the lower reaches of Digboi, including Golai Block, Golai Gaon 2 & 3, and Nabjyoti Gaon. Their quick action averted a potential disaster, protecting the surrounding areas and saving lives.