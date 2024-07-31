Indian Army Intensifies Rescue Operations in Wayanad Landslide- Affected Areas

The Indian Army is at the forefront of rescue operations following the catastrophic landslide in Wayanad, Kerala. As of 06:00 AM, significant progress has been made in the ongoing efforts to rescue and support the affected population.
Status of Ongoing Rescue Operations:
Four columns from the DSC Centre, Kannur, and the 122 TA Battalion are actively engaged in combined rescue operations alongside the NDRF and State rescue teams. These collaborative efforts have resulted in the rescue of approximately 1,000 individuals, while around 70 deceased individuals have been recovered.
An advance party from the MEG & Centre, consisting of one officer, one JCO, and three ORs, arrived at the site at 19:00 hours. This team is conducting a detailed reconnaissance on the Meppadi-Chooralmala Road to assess the requirement for bridge resources in the affected areas.
Brigadier Arjun Seagan, Commandant of the PARA Regiment Training Centre, along with his team of two officers, four JCOs, and 24 ORs, arrived at 23:00 hours. They conducted a reconnaissance of a potential bridge site and established a Control Centre to coordinate the Indian Army's Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) efforts, in collaboration with the Commandant of the DSC Centre.
Status of Additional Columns and Allied Efforts:
Two HADR columns, including medical teams, were airlifted from Trivandrum to Kozhikode by AN32 and C-130 aircraft. Comprising six officers, seven JCOs, and 121 ORs, these teams arrived at Kozhikode airport at 23:00 hours and stayed overnight. The movement of fuel and other administrative stores is planned by road, with the columns set to move to their designated location at 06:30 hours to commence rescue operations.
The ETF from MEG & Centre, consisting of one officer, two JCOs, and 120 ORs, along with one JCB, a TATRA, and a 110-foot T/S Bailey Bridge, reached the location at 03:00 hours. These resources will be deployed based on the detailed reconnaissance by the advance party.
Two additional sets of Bailey Bridges from MEG & Centre commenced movement by road at 05:00 hours. Additionally, a C-17 aircraft carrying one set of Bailey Bridge from Engineers Stores Depot, Delhi Cantt, and three Search and Rescue Dog Teams is being loaded at Delhi Airport with an estimated departure time of 07:00 hours.
Actions Planned for the Day:
All six columns will continue to execute rescue operations in conjunction with the NDRF and Civil Administration. The construction of a bridge on the Meppadi-Chooralmala Road will commence, with the induction of certain earth-moving equipment to the other side of the stream utilizing air effort. An aerial reconnaissance by Brigadier Seagan and the ETF Commander was planned for 09:30 hours. Additional resource requirements will be assessed based on the aerial reconnaissance and the needs of the civil administration.