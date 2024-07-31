Indian Army Intensifies Rescue Operations in Wayanad Landslide- Affected Areas

Actions Planned for the Day:

All six columns will continue to execute rescue operations in conjunction with the NDRF and Civil Administration. The construction of a bridge on the Meppadi-Chooralmala Road will commence, with the induction of certain earth-moving equipment to the other side of the stream utilizing air effort. An aerial reconnaissance by Brigadier Seagan and the ETF Commander was planned for 09:30 hours. Additional resource requirements will be assessed based on the aerial reconnaissance and the needs of the civil administration.