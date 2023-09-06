Kakopathar Accident: 11 Injured As Death Toll Expected To Rise

Fresh details have emerged in the tragic road accident at Kakopathar in the Tinsukia district of Assam which claimed as many as seven lives late on Tuesday night.
According to reports, as many as 11 people sustained injuries in the tragic accident, which left seven including several women dead on the spot.
Out of these 11 people, five are said to be in critical condition and remain under intensive care.
Meanwhile, the identities of the deceased have been established. They were identified as Paben Moran, the driver of the Tata Magic, Bili Baruah, Rini Gogoi, Mihidhar Neog and Jonali Moran.
However, officials are yet to establish the identities of two of the deceased.
According to the information received, the group of people on the Tata Magic bearing registration number AR 20A 1093, were returning home from the weekly market at Doom Dooma town when the incident took place.
It may be noted that late on Tuesday, reports came in of a major accident in which at least seven people were killed while several others sustained injuries at Kakopathar in Assam.
As per initial reports, the collision took place between a Tata Magic carrying passengers and an oncoming truck at Bordirak Tiniali near Kakopathar in the Tinsukia district of Assam.
Meanwhile, preliminary reports also stated that the truck driver was under the influence of alcohol when he caused the accident.
Tensions flared in the region following the accident as the locals came out to protest the loss of innocent lives. The death toll from the incident is also expected to rise.