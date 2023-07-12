Man Arrested for Killing Friend in Assam’s Tinsukia

In a gruesome incident, a 35-year-old man was hacked to death by his friend in Assam’s Tinsukia district on Tuesday night.
The incident was reported at Rabar Bari area under the jurisdiction of Langkashi Police Station where the accused, identified as Umakanta Bhuyan, killed his friend with a sharp weapon, sources said. The victim has been identified as Badlu Mura.
Upon receiving information of the incident, the police arrived at the spot and sent the accused to jail after arresting him.
The reason behind his motive to kill his friend is not known as of now.
Meanwhile, the police have sent the body of Badlu for post-mortem examination.
Earlier, a person was accused of murdering his own friend for money in Jogighopa.
As per initial reports, Sahinur Islam, the accused, murdered his friend Noushad Ali after the two had gone out together to purchase a car on June 30. However, Noushad Ali was reported missing after he did not return since that day. Moreover, the accused Sahinur was also nowhere to be found.
Later, on July 1, the body of Noushad Ali surfaced. The body was recovered near the bridge over the Aie River in Bongaigaon’s Borghola Kahibari.