Assam: Man Chops Off Daughter-in-Law’s Hands With Machete

In a gruesome incident, a man reportedly chopped off his daughter-in-law’s hands with a machete in Assam’s Tinsukia on Sunday.
According to reports, the locals, after hearing the hue and cry, reached the spot and immediately rushed the victim to Tinsukia Civil Hospital in critical condition. She was later referred to Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh for advanced treatment.
One of the locals who gathered at the spot soon after the incident said that he received a call from the victim's husband saying that his father attacked his wife with a machete. After receiving the information, he rushed to the spot.
After committing the crime, the accused, identified as Harinder Prasad, surrendered before Tinsukia Police and handed over the weapon used in the attack. He has been arrested and booked under attempt to murder charges.
It has to come to the fore that a day before the incident, the accused had approached the police to lodge a complaint against his son and daughter-in-law stating that they were not allowing him to install a CCTV camera. They reportedly had a tussle over the installation of CCTV cameras.
However, the exact reason behind his horrifying action is yet to be ascertained and the police is currently investigating the matter.