Assam: Man Strikes Lover with Machete in Margherita

In a sensational incident, a man stroke his lover with a machete in Assam’s Tinsukia district, as per reports emerged on Monday.

According to sources, the incident took place in Margherita where the accused, identified as Akash Dutta, stroke his lover on Sunday night.

The injured woman was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital and later referred to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) for advance treatment.

Speaking to media, the injured woman’s father said, “At around 11 pm, when I was sleeping, I heard my family members shouting. After rushing out of bedroom, I got to know that the boy hit my daughter with a machete when she came out of bathroom. After looking at my daughter in this condition, I took her to the hospital immediately and later they referred her to AMCH. She is still in critical condition.”

“I don’t know the accused personally. I don’t know if they had any love affair between them but I have heard that they went to same institution for Higher Secondary,” he said.

The father further said that few days back the same boy snatched his daughter’s mobile phone and locals promptly took action and nabbed him. Later they handed him over to the police.

It has come to fore that the accused was a drug addict.

Akash has been absconding since he committed the crime.