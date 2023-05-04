Assam Police Arrest Margherita Rape Accused Anan Tanti

The accused in the Margherita rape and murder case of a 12-year-old girl has been arrested by the Assam Police in Deomali area in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday evening.
The accused, identified as Anan Tanti, was hiding in the Deomali area near the Assam-Arunachal border and was arrested by the Tinsukia Police after a manhunt that began after the body of the minor girl was recovered from a septic tank at Jayanagar in Margherita.
Meanwhile, a few moments after the accused was arrested, Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh tweeted from his personal handle, "As you sow, so shall you reap."
However, it is not yet known if it was related the arrest of Margherita rape accused or any other incident.
In a heinous incident, a 12-year-old girl was raped and murdered by the accused in Margherita.
As per the information received, the girl went to a Bihu function along with her mother on the night of May 1, however, after she fell asleep, her mother left her at the home of the accused who was an acquaintance to the victim’s family.
The next day, the family found that the girl was missing and so they immediately informed the police about the situation.
The police then launched a search operation to find her during which they found her body on Wednesday night in a septic tank of a hostel that is located near the residence of Anan Tanti and sent the body for post-mortem.
It was alleged that Arun Tanti, who is also a father of two children, had raped and killed their daughter as he was absconding right after committing the heinous crime.
The incident caused a stir in the area and the angry public broke the house of the accused in the night itself and demanded immediate arrest of him.
After much wait, the police had nabbed the accused from Deomali area where he had been hiding.