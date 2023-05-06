Margherita Rape Case: Cops to Take Action Against Those Sharing Victim’s Details

The Superintendent of Police (SP), Tinsukia, Gaurav Abhijit Dilip on Saturday said that the police will be taking action against those who have disclosed the identity and place of stay of the minor victim in the Margherita rape and murder case.
He informed that the police have taken cognizance under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POSCO) in the matter where a few media channels and social media handles have shared the personal details of the victim.
While addressing the media in Digboi, SP Dilip said, “We have received information that a few media channels and social media handles have disclosed the identity of the victim and her place of stay along with other information related to her. We have taken cognizance under POSCO Act in this matter. We are analyzing the footage we have received and we will take action against those who had broadcasted or posted it as per law.”
“I would like to urge the media that in case of any minor or rape-related incident, please do not share the identity of the victim or any other additional information regarding them,” he added.
On May 5, the Tinsukia police had arrested the wife of the accused Anan Tanti for allegedly misleading the police and concealing the evidence.
The wife of the accused identified as Ganga Tanti alias ‘Mini’ after being detained in custody was forwarded to the court for a remand.
Meanwhile, accused Anan Tanti was booked under section 201, 302, 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 6 of the POCSO act.
Notably, on Thursday evening, Margherita police arrested the rape and murder case, accused Anan Tanti after a manhunt. Tanti was hiding at Namsang Tea Estate on the way to Deomali near the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.
The police personnel allegedly opened fire at Tanti after he made an attempt to flee their custody while he was being taken to the Margherita police station.
Initially, he was taken to the Margherita FRU; however, the doctors later referred him to Tinsukia civil hospital for better medication. His health condition as of now is stable.