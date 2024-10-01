Mark Your Calendars: Assam's Digboi Set to Host National-Level Book Fair from Dec 1

A national-level book fair is set to take place in Digboi under Tinsukia district from December 1 to 8, 2024, organized in collaboration with the All Assam Book Sellers and Publishing Association. The event is being spearheaded by Prayas, a voluntary initiative dedicated to the social, cultural, educational, and sports development of the region.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and singer Zubeen Garg are expected to attend the event, although no formal confirmation has been given at this time.
The book fair promises to offer a variety of engaging activities throughout the eight days, including a grand opening ceremony, 'Kavi Samaroh', seminars, book releases, cultural performances, and numerous competitions. In addition, the event will honour eminent personalities with awards and feature a special gratitude ceremony.
Key figures in the organizing committee include prominent social activist Jiten Dutta and renowned poet Dipen Kumar Bora, who have been appointed as chief advisors. Kamal Basumatary, General Manager of the Human Resources Division of Indian Oil Corporation's Assam Oil Division, will serve as president, with Ramani Buragohain as executive president, Manoranjan Das as general secretary, Bubu Gogoi and Utpal Gogoi as joint secretaries, and Bijoy Sutradhar as treasurer.
The organizing committee has called for everyone's cooperation to ensure the success of the book fair. For further details, interested individuals can contact 9854438323, 9435106001, 7002050262, or 9957922437.