Motok Community Stage 72-Hour Sit-In Protest in Tinsukia, Demand ST Status

The All Assam Motok Youth Students' Federation have launched a 72-hour sit-in protest in Tinsukia, pressing long-standing demands for recognition and autonomy. The protest, organized by the Tinsukia District Committee of the All Assam Motok Youth-Students’ Federation, began on September 5 in front of the Tinsukia Revenue Circle office and will continue until September 8, 2025.

Protesters are demanding that the Motok indigenous community be granted Scheduled Tribe status and full autonomous rights without further delay. They are also calling for the protection and beautification of Tinsukia district’s historic landmarks, which they say are being encroached upon and neglected.

Employment opportunities for the community are another major demand. The protesters are asking for a 50% reservation for qualified Motok youth in private businesses and institutions operating in the district.

One of the protestors expressed frustration over unfulfilled promises at the national level: "You can see, when PM Modi visited Assam, he assured that six indigenous tribes would be granted Scheduled Tribe status within six months. But now, in his third term, no action has been taken. They are busy chasing profits, while we are sitting here on a 72-hour protest. If the government doesn’t respond to our demands, our protest will intensify."

Another protester added, "This is not a new demand. We have had discussions with both the state and central governments, but only received empty assurances. This time, we have woken up. In the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections, just as we helped put them in power, we can make them accountable and bring change."