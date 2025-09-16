“No Compromise without ST Status”: Economic Blockade in Upper Assam Enters Day 2

The economic blockade imposed by the Moran community demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) recognition in Upper Assam entered the second day today.

As per sources, more than 5,000 goods-caring trucks loaded with timber, coal, oil and other essential items have remained stranded across Tinsukia district. Oil India Limited’s drilling and production activities in several fields have also been disrupted due to the blockade.

The agitation, spearheaded by the All Moran Student’s Union, has issued a stern warning to the state government, they stated “The Chief Minister false assurances and political gimmicks in the name of ST status will no longer be tolerated. Without granting the ST status the Moran community will not retreat. The government must be ready to face severe consequences.”

On the same demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, the Matak community is also preparing for large-scale protests. A massive agitation has been scheduled in Tinsukia on Tuesday, September 19, followed by another in Dibrugarh on September 22, where over 20,000 people are expected to participate.

The Matak community’s organisations are gearing up for protests in Dikom, Chabua-Lahowal, and in Tinsukia district’s Panitola, Barekuri, and Dirak Saikhowa , with household-level mobilisation already in progress.

