NSCN-K Overground Worker Nabbed In Assam's Tinsukia

In a decisive joint operation, the Indian Army and Assam Police apprehended an active Over Ground Worker (OGW) of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland – Khaplang (NSCN-K) from a village in Margherita under Assam’s Tinsukia district.
Acting on specific intelligence, a team comprising the Indian Army and Assam Police launched a coordinated operation in Tikok village and apprehended the individual.
During the raid, security forces discovered ₹12 lakh in cash and several incriminating documents in a nearby house. The money is believed to be extortion funds collected by various insurgent groups operating in Upper Assam. A woman residing in the house was taken into custody for further questioning regarding the recovered money.
Relentless operations by the Security Forces are aimed to prevent extortions and dismantle the financial networks that sustain insurgent groups in Upper Assam, thereby restoring peace and stability to the region.