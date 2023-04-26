Assam: Security Forces Destroy IED Found in Tinsukia

The security forces have successfully destroyed an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) found under a flyover in Assam’s Tinsukia district on Wednesday afternoon.

According to sources, the security forces found the IED weighing around 1 kg under Makum Bypass flyover in Tinsukia.

Soon after finding the bomb, the forces cordoned off the area and restricted the movement of vehicles through the bypass.

Later, they planted the IED on an open field and successfully destroyed it.

The origin of the IED is yet to be established, police said, adding that an investigation has been launched regarding the same.

Last month, an IED blasted in Manipur’s Ukhrul town injuring one person who was in the vicinity.

As per reports, the IED blast took place between the Makhan Store and Viewland Baptist Church in Ukhrul.

Following the incident, the injured person was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

No individual or underground group had claimed responsibility for the incident at the time.

Meanwhile, Ukrul police and paramilitary personnel reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the incident.

A manhunt was launched to nab the perpetrators behind the blast.