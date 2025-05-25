Significant Arms & Ammunition Seized Following Arrest of ULFA (I) Militant Rupam Asom

In a significant operation along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border, Assam Police recovered a cache of weapons from Namsai in Arunachal Pradesh, including one M14 rifle, three magazines, and 120 live rounds of ammunition.

Advertisment

This major haul was part of a crackdown that also led to the arrest of Rupam Asom, aka Binod Bora or Kanto, a top commander of the banned militant group ULFA (Independent), from a forest area in Tinsukia district.

Rupam Asom, one of the most wanted insurgents involved in numerous anti-national activities, has been a key figure in ULFA (I)’s operations in Upper Assam. His arrest deals a serious blow to the outfit’s strength in the region. Alongside the weapons, police seized several incriminating materials linked to the militant outfit.

From Village Boy to Militant Commander: The Rise of Rupam Asom

Binod Bora’s transformation from a quiet student in Golaghat to the feared ULFA (I) commander Rupam Asom underscores the ongoing challenge of youth militancy in Assam. His capture marks a vital victory for law enforcement agencies working to dismantle insurgent networks in the area.

Also Read: 23 Years Missing: ULFA-I’s Rupam Asom Finally Arrested