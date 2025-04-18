Statue of Sati Sadhani Unveiled in Assam's Tinsukia Ahead of Sati Sadhani Diwas

On the eve of Sati Sadhani Diwas, Union Minister and Dibrugarh MP Sarbananda Sonowal unveiled a full-length statue of the legendary Chutia queen Sati Sadhani at the heart of Tinsukia town, near the Assam State Transport Corporation campus.

The event was organized by the Tinsukia District Chutia Jati Sanmilan and Keuta Bhatri-Bohgoni Sangathan, with support from the Chutia Development Council, Government of Assam.

Addressing the gathering, Sonowal described Sati Sadhani as "a glowing symbol of valour, dignity, patriotism, and self-respect of Assamese women." He emphasized the deep historical contributions of the Chutia community to Assam’s socio-cultural fabric and hailed the queen's supreme sacrifice for her motherland.

"Sati Sadhani's fearless leadership and martyrdom marked a golden chapter in Assam's history," Sonowal said. "Her strength, wisdom, and self-respect continue to inspire generations to fight all odds with courage and dignity."

He further added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always highlighted the valiant history of Assam’s communities and emphasized the need to carry forward their legacy as India moves toward becoming a self-reliant nation.

Dignitaries present included Assam Minister Rupesh Gowala, Tinsukia MLA Sanjay Kishan, Assam Olympic Association Secretary Lakhya Konwar, Tinsukia Municipal Chairman Pulak Chetia, and other government and community leaders.

