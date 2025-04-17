Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal celebrates Assamese New Year in Delhi

A vibrant celebration of Assam’s rich cultural heritage took centre stage at the Rongali Festival held in Delhi, spreading cheer and unity among the Assamese diaspora and art enthusiasts alike.

The event, organised under the theme "Rongali’r Enajori", was inaugurated by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju. The celebration brought together prominent artists, craftsmen, and Assamese communities from across the country.

In his address, Union Minister Sonowal expressed heartfelt joy, stating, “The Rongali festival embodies the vibrancy, enthusiasm, and harmony of Assamese life. It reflects the colourful spirit of the people and showcases Assam’s traditional unity through art, music, and culture.”

The event featured captivating performances by renowned Assamese artists such as Zubeen Garg, Geetashree Sandhya Menon, and youth icon Jyotismita Burhagohain. Traditional musical ensembles, including the dhol, pepa, and gogona, enchanted the audience and added to the festive atmosphere.

Minister Sonowal emphasised that despite current global and societal challenges, festivals like Rongali bring hope, positivity, and a reaffirmation of cultural identity. “This celebration is not just about tradition; it's about rejuvenating our spirit and inspiring new generations,” he noted.

Echoing similar sentiments, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked Minister Sonowal for initiating such a spectacular festival in the capital. “Rongali is not only a festival of joy and emotions but also an integral part of India’s cultural diversity,” he said, adding that the event fosters artistic expression, emotional unity, and national pride.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, also present at the event, highlighted the cultural synergy between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. He praised the region’s ethnic groups for their contribution to India’s vibrant cultural mosaic.

The festival included traditional dances, crafts exhibitions, and culinary showcases that attracted a large gathering of locals and visitors. Attendees described the event as a powerful reminder of Assam’s living heritage and the enduring relevance of its festivals in a rapidly changing world.