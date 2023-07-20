Assam: Oil Valley School Student Suffers Mental Trauma Due to Ragging

In a shocking incident, a class 9 student of Oil Valley School in Assam’s Digboi suffered a mental shock after she was allegedly ragged by some of her classmates, reports emerged on Thursday.
The father of the victim told reporters, “I am a daily-wage earner but wanted to give best education to my children so I got her enrolled to Oil Valley School. On July 18, she was crying since the moment she returned home from school. Upon enquiring why she was crying continuous, I got to know that a few classmates of her tortured her in the classroom.”
“At night, we went to sleep after having dinner but just an hour later she woke in shock and started weeping again. We then took to a psychiatrist at Tinsukia Hospital who prescribed a medicine however, no signs of improvement were seen,” the distressed father said.
“We also called by school principal in the office who comforted her but I suppose the amount of torture was severe due to which she is unable to come out of the trauma. I do not have any enmity with the school authorities or the students however, I do demand the expenditure of the medical expense as if the management had been vigilant on the actions of their school students then maybe we wouldn’t have had to witness this situation,” he added.
It has come to the fore that school authorities have agreed to provide the medical aid for the treatment of the student.
Meanwhile, a First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged at the Digboi Police Station.