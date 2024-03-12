Tinsukia Admin Leads Way in Waste Management, Reclaims 80 Bighas of Land

Tinsukia District Administration in coordination with five Municipal Boards in the district viz Tinsukia, Doomdooma, Digboi, Margherita and Makum Municipal Board had started an ambitious initiative of making the district legacy waste free in the month of March, 2023.
The first project was started by pooling in Oil India Limited CSR fund for bio- mining of Legacy Waste of Tinsukia and Makum Municipal Board. 75,000 Metric Ton (MT) of waste has been treated in the dumpsite at Tingrai, Tinsukia since then.
This has been an emotional issue for the people of the region since a long time, as people were not able to pass the area in Tinsukia Duliajan Road due to bad smell & filthy flies buzzing all around.
Additionally, in Doomdooma Municipal Board 18,000 Metric Ton (MT) has been treated while in Digboi & Margherita 25,000 and 30,000 Metric Ton (MT) of wastes respectively have been processed utilising the bio-mining technique, making the district total of 1.53 Lakh Metric Ton (MT) within the span of a year.
It marks the commitment of Govt. of Assam in fulfilling its Green Agenda in line with the guidelines issued by National Green Tribunal (NGT). The agency trusted to execute this projects in all the ULB’s is M/s Call And Fix.
Swapneel Paul, District Commissioner, Tinsukia has stated that treatment of waste in all the sites combined have yielded more than 80 Bighas of reclaimed land near the Urban Centres of the district which can now be used for developmental activities.
Swapneel Paul, District Commissioner, Tinsukia has stated that treatment of waste in all the sites combined have yielded more than 80 Bighas of reclaimed land near the Urban Centres of the district which can now be used for developmental activities.