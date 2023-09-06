Tinsukia Businessman Shoots Himself Dead, Gun Owner Detained

In a shocker from Tinsukia, a businessman allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with a pistol on Tuesday night.
The incident was reported at the Network counter nearby the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) building at the AT Road locality of Tinsukia town.
The deceased was identified as Titu Bajaria.
Speaking to the media, one of the locals said, “Last night, around 9.10 p.m., after the Itanagar-bound night super bus left the Network counter from Tinsukia, a person named Malay arrived on a motorbike and went upstairs of the building. As soon as Malay departed, we heard a sound of something falling, and when we walked upstairs, we discovered blood smears inside the room with Titu lying unconscious. It was horrifying for me, thus, I came out of the room and notified about the incident to his family members.”
It has also come to the fore that the pistol with which Titu shot himself belonged to Malay.
While the exact cause of death has not been ascertained yet, the police have registered a case and detained Malay Dutta for further questioning.