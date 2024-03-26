Tinsukia District Congress President Expelled for Alleged Anti-Party Activities

In a swift and decisive move, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has announced the immediate expulsion of Pronab Kumar Baruah, the president of Tinsukia District Congress. Baruah faced the action over accusations of engaging in activities deemed detrimental to the party's interests.
APCC chief Bhupen Kumar Borah took the uncompromising step of expelling Baruah from the Indian National Congress.
Following the expulsion, the responsibility of leading the Tinsukia District Congress Committee has been entrusted to Jayanta Kalita, the Vice President of APCC, who will serve as the In-charge President.
This development underscores the party's commitment to maintaining discipline and integrity within its ranks. It also signals a proactive stance against any behavior perceived as working against the principles and objectives of the Indian National Congress.
Jayanta Kalita assumes his new role with immediate effect, poised to lead the Tinsukia District Congress Committee with vigor and dedication. The decision to instate Kalita reflects the party's confidence in his leadership abilities and commitment to advancing the Congress's agenda in the region.