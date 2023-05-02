Tinsukia Factory Fire: Woman, Minor Girl Succumb To Injuries

The deceased woman and the minor girl have been identified as Rita Kumari and Ayushi Choudhury respectively.

Rita Kumari was an employee of the factory, while the deceased minor girl was the daughter of the factory owner, sources informed.

Apart from the duo, another woman was also injured in the incident. All three of them were admitted to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) following the incident and were under treatment.

However, the minor girl and the woman succumbed to their injuries on Tuesday morning.

The fire incident was reported at noodle factory located at Talap Bali Baazar locality on Monday evening.

Fortunately, locals and fire tenders were able to successfully douse the fire before it could further spread to other properties.