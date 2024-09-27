Truck Full of Cold Drinks Hijacked in Assam's Tinsukia, Police Detain Suspects

In a shocking incident that has sent ripples through Tinsukia, a truck loaded with cold drinks was hijacked on Thursday afternoon.
The incident occurred around 12:30 pm in the Sripuria area, where a group of youths, armed with sticks and sharp weapons, forcefully took control of the truck along with its driver.
Tinsukia police have swiftly acted on the case, detaining two youths, identified as Girin Buragohain and Ghanshyam Rajbonshi, in connection with the hijacking.
Meanwhile, another suspect, Tarun Gohain, is currently on the run and is being actively pursued by the authorities.
The incident has caused a stir in the area, and the police are continuing their investigation to apprehend all individuals involved.