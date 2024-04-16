ULFA-I Takes Responsibility For Ambush Targeting Assam Rifles near Namdang in Tinsukia

A convoy of three Assam Rifles vehicles came under ambush near Namdhang, en route from Changlang to Margherita, at approximately 08:30 am today. The troops retaliated effectively, thwarting the ambush, though one jawan sustained gunshot wounds in the exchange.
According to defense sources, the convoy, comprising three vehicles of Assam Rifles, was targeted by unknown assailants near Namdhang. The troops responded promptly, engaging the attackers and preventing further escalation. The injured jawan has been evacuated to the Military Hospital Jorhat, where his condition is reported to be stable. Further updates on his condition are awaited.
ULFA-I Claims Responsibility
In a press statement issued by ULFA-I's media department, self-styled captain Rumel Axom claimed responsibility for the ambush. Axom stated that several vehicles of the 13th Assam Rifles were damaged, and multiple army personnel sustained serious injuries during the attack. The statement also alleged that the security forces have imposed restrictions on media access to the area, purportedly to conceal the actual situation. However, the sight of injured soldiers being airlifted by helicopter allegedly contradicts this assertion, as per the ULFA-I's narrative.
Defense Response
The defense establishment has yet to officially comment on ULFA-I's claims. However, sources within the defense apparatus have refuted allegations of media censorship, emphasizing the priority of ensuring the safety and security of the affected personnel and the ongoing operational exigencies.
The ambush near Namdhang underscores the volatile security situation prevailing in the region, particularly along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border. With conflicting narratives emerging from both defense sources and insurgent groups, the incident highlights the challenges faced by security forces in combating militancy while maintaining transparency and information dissemination.
