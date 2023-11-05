Unidentified Miscreant Slits Throat of ‘Imam’ Inside Mosque in Assam’s Makum

In a highly disturbing incident, an unidentified miscreant cruelly murdered the Imam (Muslim Worshipper) of Makum Kalabari locality by slitting his throat with a machete in the wee hours of Sunday.
The deceased identified as Tejibur Islam (55) originally hailed from Bihar.
Speaking to the media, an eyewitness said, “When I saw the man attacking the Imam with a machete while he was praying in the morning, I tried to stop him from behind. I dragged him outside the mosque, but he shoved me and managed to flee. I then called for assistance, but no one responded because it was too early in the morning. The Imam was killed on the spot.”
The incident triggered sensation in and around the Makum locality.
Meanwhile, the Makum police reached the spot and recovered the body for a post-mortem.