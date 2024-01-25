Uttar Pradesh Youth Allegedly Abducts Digboi College Student, Family Seeks Justice
In a shocking turn of events, a student of B.A second semester, Digboi College, Digboi in Tinsukia district was allegedly abducted by a youth from Uttar Pradesh. The girl has been missing since last Tuesday.
As per a police complaint lodged by the family members, the victim girl identified as Neha Sahu daughter of Rajesh Sahu of Adaram Complex, Chariali Digboi went to college on Tuesday and didn’t come back home.
Following the incident, family members attempted to locate her but were unable.
Later, the family members discovered that she had been kidnapped by one Sahajad son of Abrar, Mahalka, Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, who had come to Digboi and was staying at the house of Puspa Singh of the Adharam line complex, along with other street vendors and their leader, Mohd. Shoib.