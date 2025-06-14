West Bengal Man Found Dead in Tinsukia Hotel Room

Tension gripped Assam's Tinsukia town after a dead body was discovered in a hotel room near the bustling Daily Bazar area on Saturday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Ashish Chakraborty, a 44-year-old man from West Bengal, who had been staying in Room No. 206 of a hotel named ‘Tinsukia’ since June 4.

Suspicion arose when the hotel room door remained shut for an extended period on Saturday morning. Concerned hotel staff informed the police after repeated knocks went unanswered.

Police arrived at the scene and recovered the lifeless body from the locked room. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.

As of now, the circumstances surrounding Ashish Chakraborty’s death remain unclear and mysterious. An investigation has been launched, and Tinsukia police are examining all possible angles.

