Woman Arrested with 5 Kg of Fake Gold in Assam's Tinsukia

In a significant bust, Doom Dooma police have detained a woman in possession of around 5 kilograms of fake gold coins. The incident unfolded in Rupai Siding, Doom Dooma, under Assam’s Tinsukia district after a resident reported suspicious activity to the local police.
Dr. Bora, a resident of Rupai Siding, became concerned when the woman attempted to sell the counterfeit gold coins to him. Trusting his instincts, he promptly informed the Doom Dooma police, who acted swiftly on the tip-off.
Upon investigation, the police confirmed the coins were indeed fake and proceeded to seize the fraudulent items. The woman is currently in custody, and further investigations are underway to uncover more details about the origin of the fake gold and the extent of the scam.