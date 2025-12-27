Tiny Genius from Assam Sets India Book of Records at 18 Months

In a remarkable feat, an 18-month-old prodigy from Assam’s Nagaon has made the family proud as well as the state, by earning a place in the India Book of Records (IBR).

Ayaz Ajile, the 18-month-old child of Suhail Anwar Choudhury and Raujana Momtaz, achieved the record by performing an extraordinary feat in just five minutes. He successfully recited the names of 45 countries, 27 vehicles, 24 animals, 23 household items, 14 national symbols, 8 planets, 25 general knowledge facts, the English alphabet, and numbers from 1 to 50.

Ayaz’s remarkable abilities were evident early on. By the age of 15 months, he had already won recognition in the Assam Book of Records, Young Achiever Olympiad, Super Kid Award, and several other accolades.

Although his family hails from Kathpara village in Rupohihat, they currently reside in Dimuruguri, Nagaon, due to professional commitments. Both parents, government employees, have managed to nurture Ayaz’s talents through playful learning and consistent guidance, resulting in multiple awards and records at such a tender age.

Now 19 months old, Ayaz continues to astonish everyone with his extraordinary skills, earning admiration and pride for his parents and the community.

