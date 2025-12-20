Tiwa and Tribal Organizations in Central Assam Call for 24-Hour Shutdown

Several tribal and indigenous organizations in central Assam, including the All-Tiwa Students’ Union (ATSU), have announced a series of protest programs demanding the inclusion of the Tiwa Autonomous Council under the Sixth Schedule and the timely conduct of its elections, a 24hour-long Central Assam shutdown will be observed from 5 am on 14 December 2025.

The organizations held a press conference at Jagiroad Deputy Commissioner's Inspection Bungalow area on 7 December 2025 to launch a coordinated democratic protest program.

Following this, a “people’s dharna” was held at the Morigaon District Commissioner’s office on 12 December, and a three-hour dharna was staged at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on 18 December.

The third major program will be a 24-hour “Central Assam Shutdown” starting at 5 am on 24 December 2025. The organizers have appealed to all sections of society, irrespective of caste, religion, language, or community, to provide support and cooperation to ensure the success of the shutdown.

In addition, a protest motorcycle rally is scheduled on 30 December 2025, running from Khetri to Bebejiya and then from Bebejiya to Golchepa in Morigaon district. Organizers have requested the participation and cooperation of the local population to make the event impactful.

Furthermore, a massive “National Public Gathering” is planned towards the end of January 2026, with all communities of central Assam encouraged to participate actively.

The press release was jointly signed by Cheniram Malang, President of the All-Tiwa Students’ Union; Rajni Bordoloi, President of the Tiwa Yuva Chhatra Parishad (TYCP), Kartik Deuri, President of the All-Tiwa Protection Committee (ATPC); and Biswadev Boro, President of the Belt Block & Land Protection Committee.

