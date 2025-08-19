Tiwa Council Leaders Turn Women’s Weaving Centre into Private Residence

The All Tiwa Students' Union (ATSU) has come up with large-scale allegations of corruption against the Tiwa Autonomous Council (TAC) in Assam's Jagiroad.

The controversy centres on a weaving centre that, according to the student body, has been built using funds allocated for public welfare but now reportedly serves as the private residence of a council leader.

The student body claims that funds distributed under various schemes by the TAC have been misappropriated. Leadership of the student organisation has accused TAC officials, including members of the No. 26 constituency, Mileshwar Deuri, and Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the TAC, Jiban Chandra Konwar, of embezzling huge amounts of funds meant for council-allocated projects.

According to the allegations, a weaving centre meant for women in the constituency, which was built with an expenditure of ₹10 lakh from council funds, has instead been constructed as the private residence of a council leader.

The revelation has sparked widespread anger among the ATSU, who argue that public welfare funds have been diverted for personal gain. The student organisation has now filed a case in the Supreme Court, seeking justice and accountability for the alleged corruption.

The central question now is whether a government-funded project meant for public use can lawfully be transformed into personal property. The controversy has drawn attention to accountability and transparency within the Tiva Autonomous Council, raising demands for a thorough investigation.