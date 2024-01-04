TMC Emerges as BJP's Primary Challenger in Dima-Hasao: Sushmita Dev

Expressing concern, Sushmita Dev forewarned that continued BJP governance could lead to Dima-Hasao resembling a mini Manipur.

During a press conference at the district headquarters in Haflong, the former Rajya Sabha MP criticized the BJP, accusing the party of power hunger. She emphatically asserted that under the leadership of Aching Zeme, the Trinamool Congress stands as the singular competitor to the BJP in Dima Hasao. The party, known for its antagonistic role in the hill district, vows to challenge the BJP's dominance.