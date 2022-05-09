TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee to Visit Assam on May 11

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee will visit Assam on May 11.

He will visit the state to open a party office in Guwahati and meet with the leaders of northeast state units as the ruling party of West Bengal gears up to expand its footprint in the northeastern states.

The party has vowed to come to power in Tripura in the 2023 Assembly elections. The party also believes that a strong foothold on Assam will aid in the mission.

TMC leaders are banking on Susmita Dev, who jumped ship from the Congress to the TMC after West Bengal elections last year, to connect with the masses in Cachar and Silchar areas for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The TMC had recently roped in Ripun Bora who left the Congress and appointed him as the Assam unit president.

