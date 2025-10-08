To Whom It May Concern: "Politics Nokoriba Bandhu" – Justice for Zubeen Garg Now

It has been 20 days since Assam’s beloved singer and actor Zubeen Garg passed away, yet the full truth of what happened on that fateful day remains elusive. While the investigation continues, questions linger, and the people of Assam are growing increasingly impatient. Why has it taken so long to know the exact sequence of events? Why do versions of statements by witnesses and suspects keep changing? And most importantly, why has delivering justice to Zubeen Garg, a man who dedicated his life to art and the rights of ordinary people, become so convoluted and politicized?

Zubeen’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, expressed the depth of her grief in a social media post that has since resonated with thousands: “Twenty days… Am I really alive?” Her anguish is shared by his sister, Palmee Barthakur, and countless fans who are now compelled to make emotional appeals simply to demand that justice be done. That a community has to plead for fairness for someone like Zubeen—an artist who belonged to the hearts of millions—is a tragedy in itself, reflecting poorly on Assam and its commitment to truth.

Assamese actress Amrita Gogoi also voiced her despair, directly referencing Zubeen: “Look at how things have turned out. When there aren’t even genuine Assamese voices standing up for every matter in Assam, who will actually correct the wrongs? In Zubeen’s case, you (Zubeen) yourselves didn’t step in to stop it. Twenty days have passed, and all we see are new stories every day. But as time goes by, people’s faces—their attitudes and behaviour—seem to be changing. After he left, everything in Assam seemed to have fallen into place in a way that was unprecedented in history. We even had hopes in our hearts, but now…??? It’s the same story: the same foolish squabbles, the same petty arguments. We ordinary people are left discussing helplessly, saying, ‘What will happen now?’… We’re disappointed. Does Zubeen really have to struggle this much even to get justice?”

Meanwhile, political voices continue to overshadow the core issue. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has recently made a series of statements addressing political opponents, controversies surrounding Shyamkanu Mahanta, and the discourse around Zubeen Garg. His remarks, which some see as deflecting attention, have focused on criticism of opposition leaders and their supposed political motivations, even suggesting that only a fraction of Zubeen’s fans now support him. While political rhetoric is expected, the people of Assam are not asking for commentary—they are demanding facts.

State Congress president Gaurav Gogoi has strongly criticized the CM, alleging that instead of focusing on justice for Zubeen, efforts are being channelled into what he calls “Mission Save Shyamkanu Mahanta.” Gogoi claims that both the CM-formed SIT and the BJP IT cell have diverted their focus from a factual investigation to character assessments and moral judgments. Key questions remain unanswered: Why was Zubeen compelled to travel to Singapore? Why was Garima not allowed to accompany him? Why were essential precautions, such as life jackets, ignored? These are not matters of character—they are questions of life, law, and justice.

Gogoi also points out that the CM’s close relationship with Shyamkanu Mahanta’s family seems to have influenced the handling of the case, diverting attention from Zubeen’s death and the distress it has caused Assam’s artistic and youth communities. What the people of Assam want is simple: transparency, accountability, and a full, fair investigation. They do not seek political posturing or moral lectures—they seek the truth.

The politicization of Zubeen Garg’s death has now reached a point where it overshadows mourning, empathy, and justice. Social media posts by grieving family members and public figures like Amrita Gogoi are being interpreted through political lenses, while the core questions about September 19—Zubeen’s final moments, his treatment, and the decisions made—remain unanswered. This is not just about one family or one artist; it is about a community demanding respect for a life that touched millions.

As the debate rages, it is crucial to remember that justice is not a partisan issue. It should not be manipulated to serve political agendas, nor should the tragedy of a beloved artist be used to shield personal or political interests. Assam’s authorities must prioritize factual investigation, interrogate relevant individuals—including Assamese expatriates in Singapore—and provide clear, timely answers to the people who have been waiting in anguish for three weeks.

It is time to stop politics around Zubeen Garg’s death. The state, his fans, and his family deserve clarity. We need the truth, unvarnished and untainted by political maneuvering. Only then can Assam honour the memory of its beloved artist and ensure that justice, not expediency or favouritism, prevails.

"Politics Nokariba Bandhu"—enough politics. What Assam demands now is truth and justice for Zubeen Garg.

