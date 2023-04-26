Togadia Blames Muslims For India’s Surplus Population, Demands DNA Test in Assam

After India had become the world's most populous country, overtaking China, President of Antarashtriya Hindu Parishad (AHP) Pravin Togadia today directly accused the minority (Muslim) community for the reason.

He said the people from the minority community are the sole reason for the rise in India's population.

Addressing the media here in Guwahati on Wednesday, Togadia said, “Currently, the population growth of the Hindu community in the nation is negative. Rather Hindu percentage share of the total population has declined. Thus, there is no contribution of Hindus in the rapid population growth in the country. According to statistics, the Hindu population growth rate is 1.8%, whereas, the minority population growth rate is 2.4%. This means, the population time bomb is ticking in every village of the nation.”

Togadia also claimed that the explosion of the population bomb will hurt the Hindus the most in the next 15 to 20 years.

“The consequences of the explosion of the population bomb will be detected first in the state of Assam,” alleged the AHP chief.

He also stressed on the introduction of a strict population control bill.

“Ever since the Antarashtriya Hindu Parishad was formed, the organization has only one agenda, which is the implementation of the population control bill. For Assam, I also demand the identification of the Bangladesh-origin Muslim infiltrators through DNA tests within next six months. The state government should identify these infiltrators on the basis of voter list of 1951,” added Togadia further.