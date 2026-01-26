Torn Flag Causes Brief Stir During Republic Day in Assam’s Sribhumi

Republic Day celebrations at Ramkrishna Nagar in Assam’s Sribhumi district on Monday, January 26, were briefly marred when the national tricolour was accidentally torn during the official flag-hoisting ceremony at the sub-divisional office.

Advertisment

The mishap occurred at the exact moment the flag was being unfurled, immediately drawing the attention of authorities present at the venue. Acting quickly to uphold the dignity of the national symbol, the district administration took prompt corrective measures.

Sub-Divisional Commissioner Nilotpal Pathak personally intervened and ensured that the torn flag was removed without delay. A fresh tricolour was hoisted in accordance with protocol, restoring order and decorum to the ceremony.

Authorities clarified that the incident was entirely accidental and reaffirmed that all necessary steps were taken to comply with the Flag Code of India. Following the replacement of the flag, the Republic Day programme continued smoothly, with the administration emphasising its commitment to honouring national symbols with utmost respect.

Despite the brief disruption, the celebrations proceeded with traditional zeal, reflecting the spirit of Republic Day in the district.

Also Read: Assam CM Unfurls Tricolour in Dibrugarh on 77th Republic Day