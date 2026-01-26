Assam CM Unfurls Tricolour in Dibrugarh on 77th Republic Day

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday unfurled the national flag at the Khanikar Parade Ground in Dibrugarh to mark the 77th Republic Day celebrations.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister paid tribute to the martyrs of the nation and said it was a matter of pride for Assam that five sons of the state have been honoured with Padma awards. He described Dr B R Ambedkar as the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and said the Constitution remains the soul of democracy.

Taking a political swipe, CM Sarma alleged that the Congress has repeatedly attacked the Constitution in the past. He asserted that Assam’s development momentum has now surpassed the national growth pace, citing Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data that lists Assam among the fastest-developing states.

The Chief Minister said Assam’s Gross Domestic Product has been growing at an annual rate of 13 to 15 per cent and is expected to touch Rs 10 lakh crore by 2027. He also highlighted Assam’s first-ever participation at the World Economic Forum, saying the state is no longer seen as backward but is now recognised as a modern, development-driven and investment-friendly destination.

Reflecting on achievements of the last five years, CM Sarma said Assam has reached new milestones in development. He noted that Bihu, Jhumoir and Bagurumba have gained global recognition, while the Assamese language has been accorded classical language status.

The Chief Minister said his government has focused on transparent recruitment, adding that 1.56 lakh youths have been provided jobs so far. He also credited the Bodo Accord and Karbi peace agreement for bringing lasting peace to the state.

CM Sarma further announced that Assam will become the first state in India to offer proton therapy facilities in government hospitals, marking a major step forward in healthcare.

This was the second consecutive year that the Chief Minister presided over Republic Day celebrations in Dibrugarh, reinforcing the city’s growing importance as Assam’s emerging second capital. Last year, he broke tradition by unfurling the tricolour in Dibrugarh for the first time, while continuing the practice of celebrating Independence Day in Guwahati and Republic Day in Upper Assam.

