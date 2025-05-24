“Touch Assamese Pride and Face Retaliation,” Warns Shrinkhal Post-Release

Bir Lachit Sena leader Shrinkhal Chaliha, after being released from police detention, reiterated his firm stance on protecting Assamese identity, declaring that there would be "no compromise" when it comes to the rights and dignity of the Assamese community.

Addressing the media, Chaliha strongly condemned the recent incident involving a woman accused of demeaning the Assamese jati (community). “The woman who disrespected the Assamese community must be jailed,” he asserted. “If any non-Assamese individual attempts to bully the Assamese, there will be retaliation.”

Chaliha also extended his support to former AASU leader Sankar Jyoti Baruah, who was recently arrested. Emphasizing Baruah’s indigenous roots, he said the Bir Lachit Sena stands in solidarity with him and is actively demanding his release.

Notably, several regional organizations had called for a total shutdown (bandh) in Duliajan on Friday. Chaliha was detained by the police en route to Duliajan and kept at the Dibrugarh SP office along with Harakumar Gogoi.

Commenting on the day’s events, Chaliha said, “Today, the entire Duliajan came to a standstill. We thank the people of Duliajan for their support. Despite the deployment of thousands of police personnel, not a single shop opened. This is a clear victory for the Bir Lachit Sena.”

