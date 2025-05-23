BREAKING: Shrinkhal Chaliha Released After Massive Public Outcry

Assam Police have released Shrinkhal Chaliha, the Central Administrative Secretary of the Bir Lachit Sena, following widespread public and political pressure over his detention.

Earlier, members of the Bir Lachit Sena had strongly urged the government and police authorities to release Chaliha, who was taken into custody during a 12-hour bandh observed in Duliajan. His arrest sparked protests across the state, with several regional organisations and citizens demanding his immediate release.

Joining the chorus, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) President Lurinjyoti Gogoi had also appealed to the government to free Chaliha, stating that the actual culprit should be brought to justice instead. Gogoi criticised the government's actions, accusing it of targeting individuals who were only exercising their democratic rights.

Numerous individuals from civil society and various political outfits echoed similar sentiments, denouncing Chaliha’s detention as an attack on democratic expression. The widespread outcry appears to have played a pivotal role in prompting the police to release him.

As the situation develops, public attention remains focused on ensuring that justice is served in accordance with the law and that constitutional values are upheld.

