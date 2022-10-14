Global Wildlife Population Drops by 69% Since 1970: WWF Report

A decline of 69 percent has been reported in the wildlife population globally since 1970.

This was stated in the World Wildlife Fund’s (WWF) Living Planet Report 2022.

Populations in Latin America and the Caribbean have fared worst, with an average decline of 94 percent. Global freshwater species have also been disproportionately impacted, declining 83 percent on average.

Among species, fresh water ones have seen the most decline in this period. The Asia-Pacific region that includes India has seen a 55 percent loss.

While the report finds the natural world near a tipping point, it also reiterates that immediate transformative action can slow and even reverse these devastating results.

The report identifies several key drivers of biodiversity decline including habitat loss, species overexploitation, invasive species, pollution, climate change and diseases. It also calls on policymakers to transform economies so that natural resources are properly valued.

As biodiversity loss and climate change share many of the same underlying causes, actions that transform food production and consumption, rapidly cut emissions, and invest in conservation can mitigate the twin crises.