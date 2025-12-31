Tourist Footfall Rises at Manas National Park Turnout in 2025

Manas National Park, Kaziranga, is witnessing a sharp rise in tourist footfall ahead of the New Year celebrations, with both domestic and foreign visitors flocking to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) World Heritage site in large numbers.
The influx of tourists has increased so sharply that jeep safari operators are conducting up to 350 safari trips daily to accommodate visitors eager to explore the park’s rich biodiversity and scenic beauty.
Bubul Nath, Secretary of the Jeep Safari Association, Manas, said, "The 360-degree jeep safari operates almost year-round, with services running on most days across all seasons. He added that the steady inflow of visitors from outside Assam is highly encouraging, reflecting Manas’s growing popularity and the region’s potential as a major eco-tourism destination."
According to a member of the Jeep Safari Association, on the last day of the year, a large number of tourists arrived from Kaziranga, while many visitors also enjoyed jeep safaris at Manas. He noted that tourists appeared happy and satisfied, which was encouraging for the safari operators. He added that tourist numbers were low in October but increased significantly after mid-November, and have now risen to such an extent that there is a shortage of vehicles to meet the demand for jeep safaris.
Compared to previous years, this tourism season has proven especially rewarding. Visitors have reported sightings of a wide range of wildlife, including one-horned rhinoceroses, herds of elephants, groups of deer, including the endangered Bengal Tiger and several species of birds. Notably, tourists have also been fortunate to witness the movement of the rare clouded leopard as many as three times a week, a rare and thrilling experience for wildlife enthusiasts.
In addition, birdwatchers have been delighted by sightings of several avian species, including the endangered Bengal florican, further enhancing Manas’s reputation as a biodiversity hotspot.
Tourists arriving at the park have expressed their admiration for Manas’s breathtaking natural landscapes, describing the experience as both refreshing and memorable. The park’s pristine environment and untouched natural beauty continue to offer visitors moments of joy and tranquillity.