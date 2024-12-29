Tourists Fume as Kaziranga Safari Fares Soar Amid Peak Season Rush

At the end of December, Kaziranga National Park witnessed an overwhelming influx of tourists, resulting in an unprecedented crowd at the park's jeep safari counters. However, this surge in visitors has brought with it a disturbing trend: allegations of tourists being charged two to three times the usual fare for jeep safaris.

Tourists arriving from distant places have found themselves at the mercy of overcharging jeep operators, with no recourse other than to pay the inflated rates.

One tourist shared their frustration: "The vehicle I had booked earlier got cancelled. Later, when I booked another vehicle, I had to pay twice the usual price," adding to the growing sense of exploitation.

It is well known that the forest department has set fixed, standard fares for both jeep and elephant safaris to maintain transparency and ensure fair pricing for all visitors. Yet, reports are emerging of some jeep operators blatantly flouting these guidelines by charging tourists excessively, creating an unfair and frustrating experience for those hoping to enjoy a peaceful wildlife adventure.

The safari ticket counters clearly state the designated fare for jeep safaris, but this does not seem to deter certain operators who continue to take advantage of unsuspecting tourists. The situation has raised questions about the enforcement of regulations and the role of both the forest department and safari associations in maintaining proper standards.

Adding to the concerns, several travel agencies have also come under fire for allegedly charging excessive fees for jeep and elephant safaris, further inflating costs for tourists already burdened by the high demand for safari slots during peak season.

If the issue is not addressed urgently, it could lead to serious damage to Kaziranga’s tourism reputation. The local and global perception of the park, as a premier wildlife destination, is at stake. Tourists expect fair treatment, and overpricing not only harms their experience but also tarnishes the credibility of Kaziranga’s tourism industry.

Conscious citizens and concerned stakeholders are urging the authorities to take swift action to address the issue. If ignored, this malpractice could lead to a decline in both domestic and international tourism, severely impacting the local economy and the park's standing as one of India’s most cherished wildlife sanctuaries.