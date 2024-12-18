Why the "One Nation, One Election" bill is a risk to Indian democracy?

Saddam Hussain Student, Jamia Millia Islamia

The "One Nation, One Election" Bill, also called the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, was recently introduced in the Lok Sabha. It aims to hold elections for both the Lok Sabha and all State Assemblies at the same time. The government says this will save money, reduce election fatigue, and make governance smoother. But many experts and political leaders believe this idea could harm India’s democracy and create more problems than it solves.

What the Bill Suggests?

The Bill proposes that all elections across India happen together every five years. If a state government falls early or dissolves before its term ends, the new election for that state will be aligned with the national elections. This means all states will have to follow a central timeline for their elections, no matter their individual needs or circumstances.

Why the Bill is Problematic?

Takes Away State Freedom

India is a federal country, which means both the central and state governments have their own powers and responsibilities. With this Bill, states will lose their independence to decide their own election schedules. If a state government collapses before its term ends, the Bill says fresh elections will be delayed, and the state will be run by the central government (President’s Rule). This is unfair to the people of that state, as they will lose their right to elect a new government immediately.

Local Issues May Be Ignored

When elections for the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies happen together, national issues like defense and the economy will likely dominate the discussion. State-specific problems, like farmers’ struggles, local education, or water issues, might not get enough attention. This could weaken the importance of regional voices in a country as diverse as India.

Big Logistical Problems

Holding elections for the entire country at the same time is a massive challenge. It will require huge numbers of security personnel and election officials to be deployed everywhere at once. Managing polling in remote areas or regions with law-and-order issues will be even harder.

Election Commission’s Role Under Pressure

The Election Commission of India is responsible for ensuring free and fair elections. This Bill could put pressure on the Commission to work according to the central government’s timeline, which might hurt its independence. People might lose trust in the fairness of elections.

Longer Periods Without Elected Governments

If a state government collapses mid-term, elections will not happen immediately. Instead, the state will be governed by the central government until the next national elections. This could leave some states without an elected government for months or even years, which is not fair to the people of that state.

Breaks Constitutional Rules

The Constitution currently allows a five-year term for both Parliament and State Assemblies. This Bill changes that by allowing terms to be extended or cut short to align with a central elections schedule. This goes against the democratic principles written in the Constitution.

The Cost-Saving Argument is Weak

One of the main arguments for this Bill is that it will save money. However, organizing elections for the entire country at once will require a lot of resources, like extra security forces and election equipment. This concentrated expense may not actually save money, as claimed.

Problems During Emergencies

If a natural disaster or political crisis happens in one part of the country, it could disrupt elections there. This would affect the synchronized schedule and create confusion about governance in that region.

Why This Bill Could Harm Democracy?

The "One Nation, One Election" Bill might sound like a good idea, but it has many hidden risks. It takes away the freedom of states, sidelines local issues, and creates logistical and governance challenges. Forcing elections to happen together could concentrate power at the center and weaken the voices of India’s diverse states.

Instead of pushing such a major change, the government should focus on improving the election process. This could include reducing the misuse of money in elections, increasing voter awareness, and strengthening the independence of the Election Commission.

India’s strength lies in its diversity, where local and national issues are both important. This Bill risks damaging the balance that makes our democracy work. It is important to rethink this proposal to ensure that it benefits everyone and protects the rights of the people.