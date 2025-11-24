Tourists Thrilled by Elephant Safari at Manas National Park

Both domestic and international tourists flocked to the UNESCO World Heritage site, Manas National Park, to experience its rich biodiversity. Visitors were seen enjoying not only traditional jeep safaris but also the park’s unique elephant safaris.

Early this morning, several groups of tourists embarked on elephant safaris, exploring the park alongside their gentle companions. Among them was Daimalu, an elephant who guided visitors through the park, allowing them to observe rhinos, buffaloes, and other wildlife up close.

Speaking about his experience, a tourist from Guwahati said, “It felt wonderful. We had been planning this for many days, and this is our first visit to Manas National Park. We arrived at 7 a.m. for the elephant safari. Daimalu took great care of us and even enjoyed the treats offered along the way. I urge everyone to visit Manas, enjoy the beauty of nature, and ensure we protect it by following all rules and regulations of the forest department.”

Tourists expressed delight at the chance to witness the park’s diverse flora and fauna from a close vantage point, praising the unique combination of adventure and nature conservation offered by the elephant safaris.

Manas National Park continues to be a top destination for wildlife enthusiasts, offering an immersive experience while promoting awareness about wildlife protection and environmental conservation.